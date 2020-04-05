PUNTA GORDA — The wooden sculpture on southbound U.S. 41 next to the historic Freeman House on West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda is apparently observing the “wear a mask” guidance.
Mary Hackett and her husband were walking by the sculpture while another couple, who wanted to remain nameless, were attaching the mask.
“(It just shows) community spirit,” Hackett told the Sun in an email. “They just thought it was humorous and made a statement at the same time, and I heartily agree.”
The 20-foot-tall Native American sculpture was created by Peter “Wolf” Toth. The Punta Gorda woodcutting, created in 1974, was Toth’s 10th in a series known as the “Whispering Giants,” according to a 2013 Sun report.
“The funny thing is they said they hadn’t realized there was a face on both sides at first, which made it a bit harder,” Hackett said.
