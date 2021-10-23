PUNTA GORDA — A future home for the Vietnam-era “Huey” helicopter remains uncertain for owner Gus Hawkins.
The Bell UH-1 Iroquois Huey helicopter is currently affixed along the parking area at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
But that is only a temporary solution.
Hawkins bought the Bell UH-1 Iroquois Huey helicopter in June for around $52,000, and spent another $4,000 to transport it to Punta Gorda from Texas where the previous owner lived.
He purchased it with the intention of donating it to the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida at Veterans Park in Punta Gorda.
At a Sept. 9 City Council meeting, however, a majority of the council members voted against allowing the helicopter to be placed at the city-owned park.
In their decision, council members cited concerns of liability — should someone get injured on the inoperable Huey — along with issues of ongoing maintenance and potential vandalism, among other unknowns at the time.
"Because the City Council voted down the placement of the Huey at the Vietnam Wall, I have not identified a suitable location elsewhere in the county," Hawkins said.
Hawkins went on to say that he has three other options outside of Charlotte County in the works, but would still like to see it placed at Veterans Park.
"I have received inquiries from multiple entities (outside of the county)," he said. "I am still in the process of evaluating them. Conversations are ongoing."
As far as the City Council's concerns, Hawkins said he already had some solutions in place.
"I obtained annual (liability insurance) coverage for the Huey for less than $800 per year," he said. "I would expect that the city already has coverage for the park and that could easily include the addition of the Huey."
He said he doesn't see how safety concerns would be an issue.
"I have visited multiple memorials involving Hueys, and have not seen anything that would make me think that safety issues could not be appropriately managed."
As far as maintenance, Hawkins said he would have made sure the donation agreement would have that covered.
"It was always my understanding that the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida organization would assure that sufficient funds would be available for this purpose," he said.
Since bringing the helicopter to Punta Gorda, Hawkins has been working with retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dick Carr, Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida president.
Since that time, donations have been made to the organization to support the relocation of the Huey.
Hawkins said he believes all donations have been returned since the City Council nixed the project.
Carr said that he hasn't given up on getting the Huey relocated within the county.
"We are gathering more information, but are not ready to discuss any plans yet," Carr said.
For now, the Huey has a safe stay at the Military Heritage Museum.
"When the museum was approached by Hawkins, he shared his vision of placing a Huey at the Vietnam Wall," said Gary Butler, museum executive director. "While we have been the temporary caretakers of the Huey, we have witnessed a lot of visitors of all ages visit it and take pictures with it.
"We have shared with Hawkins that we will continue to serve as the temporary caretakers as long as he needs us too."
When asked why not just keep the Huey at the museum, Hawkins said that the idea was not supported by some local veterans and veteran groups.
"Its future presence at the museum has been a polarizing force with some veterans I have talked to," he said. "Out of respect for them, we are looking at locations outside of Charlotte County."
Hawkins said that no matter what happens, he wants to make sure it does something good for all those involved.
"I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity that the purchase of the Huey afforded (me and my family)," Hawkins said. "I have met many pilots and crew who served on Hueys, as well as those who owe their lives to this wonderful machine.
"The Huey can be such a marvelous instrument of healing. My wife, Pat, and I are both very glad that we made this leap of faith," he added. "If it cannot be accepted in Punta Gorda, I am sure that its future home will be a place of honor."
