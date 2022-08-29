PUNTA GORDA — A city pipeline on airport property has some Punta Gorda Council members and the Airport Authority at odds.
The Charlotte County Airport Authority wants to construct a right turn lane on Piper Road at Viking Avenue.
But the city has a wastewater force main in the ground that is in the way.
Piper Road connects to the airport, 28000 A-1 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, from Highway 17 near the Interstate 75 interchange.
While the force main is underground, it wasn’t built deep enough and is obstructing the airport’s project.
To move the pipeline, project estimates show it would cost the city $279,250.
City Council member Mark Kuharski, the council’s airport liaison, doesn’t think the city and its taxpayers should have to pay.
“This is the root cause of my issues with the Airport Authority,” Kuharski said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. “From purely a business perspective, I don’t think PG city taxpayers should bear the cost of relocating this pipe. That’s more than $279,000.”
He added that the council members will hear that the city is obligated to pay, “but that does not make it right.”
“This is something they (the airport) want to do, not something they have to do,” Kuharski said. “Since it’s something they want to do, I think it’s only right that they should pay for it.”
Ultimately, the City Council voted 3-2 for the city to negotiate splitting the cost with the airport because the force main is essential to city infrastructure.
“It’s a major force main that serves all the development in that whole corridor,” City Manager Greg Murray said. “We can’t not have the pipe. It has to be there. If it has to be relocated, then that’s what we have to do.
“It’s their property. We’re on it and we don’t have anything that says we have a right to be ... that’s one of the problems.”
Mayor Lynne Matthews and Vice Mayor Debby Carey both supported paying the full cost to move the pipe.
“Even though we may not want to do this, it may be something that we need to do in good faith to keep the working relationship in place with the Airport Authority,” Matthews said.
Over the last few years, the two agencies have dealt with complications arising from development.
The most recent issue involved avigation easements dealing with new housing within the airport’s region of flight. Avigation easements are implemented to address airplane noise.
The second issue between the boards dealt with airport privatization, with the city being approached by the airport’s former consultant about potential involvement in the privatization proposal.
In July, the two agencies held a joint meeting to open the lines of communication.
“I’m not going to dig my heels in and say, ‘We’re not working with them and not trying to be cooperative and supportive of their efforts,’ because I think we need to do more of that and keep our relationship in tact as much as we can.”
Matthews added that the right turn lane is necessary to better mitigate traffic at the airport.
“They have traffic backing up onto Piper Road during peak times when the airline flights are all coming in,” Matthews said. “Their intent was to add a turn lane so it takes through traffic straight through and having the turn-lane traffic getting off of the main road, which is critical for them.”
City Council Member Melissa Lockhart thought the $279,000 was a high cost for the project.
“Both parties are involved and both parties would benefit from it,” Lockhart said. “So, I’ll make a motion that I would like to table this and go back to the airport and have negotiations to split the cost of this construction.”
Kuharski and City Council Member Jaha Cummings agreed.
Airport Authority Chair Rob Hancik told The Daily Sun Thursday airport officials will take a look at it since the City Council “bounced it back.”
“It’s back to our staff people and we’ll have to consider any changes that are recommended,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.