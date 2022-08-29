Piper and Viking

A Google Map of the intersection of Piper Road and Viking Avenue where the airport wants to add a right turn lane.

PUNTA GORDA — A city pipeline on airport property has some Punta Gorda Council members and the Airport Authority at odds.

The Charlotte County Airport Authority wants to construct a right turn lane on Piper Road at Viking Avenue.

Mark Kuharski

Hancik and Matthews

Airport Authority Commission Chair Robert Hancik and Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews lead a joint workshop between the authority and council members to open up better communication between the two boards.
Melissa Lockhart

