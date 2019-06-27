PORT CHARLOTTE — Local county commissions are the starting point for needle exchange programs for drug users, according to new legislation just signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis signed the law Wednesday and it will take effect on July 1.
In response to concerns from the Florida Sheriffs Association, the legislation requires needle exchange programs be approved by a county commission. If the commission approves a local program, the state Department of Health is required to provide advice, consultation and operational recommendations. That program must be operated by a medical institution or a licensed addiction facility or nonprofit HIV/AIDS service organization.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch was the only commissioner to respond to calls for comment. However, he said he does not know enough about the legislation to comment. Deutsch did say he likes that the legislation honors home rule, unless it comes with an unfunded mandate.
In fact, the legislation prohibits the use of state, county or municipal funding, at the insistence of some state legislators.
The bill passed unanimously in the state Senate and 111-3 in the state House.
Charlotte County's Health Department did not immediately return requests for comment.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has stated opposition to needle exchange programs. CCSO spokesperson Skip Conroy told the Sun in an email earlier this year that Florida Department of Health statistics show HIV and AIDs infection rates falling in the state, before the needle exchange program began in Miami. The rate of decline in Miami is no better than the rest of the state, he said.
Plus, he said, crime data near the site of a needle exchange in Miami drops off one half mile west of the site.
"The data clearly shows the needle exchange program is at a locus of criminal activity and it can provide a place for active drugs users to congregate, engage in illicit commerce, and commit crimes to obtain money to buy drugs," Conroy wrote in an email.
Needle exchange programs are designed to limit the spread of infectious diseases including HIV and hepatitis by allowing addicts to trade their used needles for new, sterile needles without fear of arrest. The provider of the sterile needles also needs to be protected from prosecution. In 2009, the federal government lifted bans on these programs.
In 2016, the Florida legislature authorized a five-year pilot program in Miami to test the waters. According to a recent report by National Public Radio, the Miami project pulled more than a quarter of a million needles out of circulation in three years, and reversed more than 1,000 overdoses by handing out the opiate-blocking drug naloxone or Narcan.
According to the amFAR, the foundation for AIDS research, needle exchange programs do not encourage drug use, but rather, give addicts safe access to treatment programs. Florida's new law requires needle exchange programs to offer referrals for disease testing and drug treatment, which in turn must be available within 72 hours.
Law enforcement in Miami supports the exchange program, in part because officers are less likely to be stuck by needles when they arrest addicts, according to the NPR report. Firefighters are less likely to encounter needles when searching buildings for victims, or search, amFAR reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.