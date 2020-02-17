PUNTA GORDA — Residents of Burnt Store Isles are getting closer to burying their electric and cable utilities within the city of Punta Gorda.
The utilities undergrounding project dates back to at least 2014, but has been discussed even longer.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, council members will consider a resolution to send out a straw ballot for an unofficial look at whether property owners support creating a special assessment district for moving those lines underground.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the City Council Chambers at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
“This continues to be a property-owner-driven opportunity,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. “City staff provides assistance as necessary and has worked diligently alongside the Burnt Store Isles Association Undergrounding sub-committee to assist the group in their plans.”
Who will be affected?
Approximately 1,246 property owners within the BSIA are currently served by overhead utilities, according to city documents.
What will the project cost?
Overall, the project is estimated to cost around $17.7 million. The BSIA, working with city staff, Florida Power & Light and Comcast, estimates that property owners deemed to benefit might have to pay:
A single, one-time prepayment estimated to be $9,215.26 per unit; or
An annual estimated assessment on a tax bill of $712.15 per unit that runs with the land ($14,243 per unit, over 20 years)
What is the cost based on?
The assessment estimated cost is based on a 20-year financing plan for the 1,246 property accounts, according to city documents.
BSIA held a community meeting on Jan. 21 to present estimated project costs and to get public input.
The estimated project planning costs include:
Florida Power & Light − $7,276,912
Comcast − $2,693,177
Construction Contingency − $997,009
Project management, landscape, utility relocation, legal, etc. − $575,110
Loan origination and interest − $4,976,438
Tax bill collection − $140,000
Statutory discounts and noncollectable − $1,148,221
What will the ballot say?
If approved, one option for the ballot language might read:
If the City of Punta Gorda expended approximately $17,750,000 from its general fund, to fund the conversion of electric and cable distribution systems from an overhead to an underground system within a portion of the Burnt Store Isles Subdivision at the expense of all the owners of benefited real property, would you agree to allow the City to reimburse the general fund through special assessments levied against benefited properties in Burnt Store Isles at a rate of approximately $715.00 per year for 20 years or a single, one-time payment of approximately $9,215.00 for each of the 1,246 assessment units not already completely serviced by underground wiring?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.