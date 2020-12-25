You are the owner of this article.
Environment

Winter 'sewage' smell returns to some area canals

Punta Gorda officials says smell is a natural phenomenon, not a sewer leak

CSstink111919B

PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — While winter often brings familiar scents of fresh pine and gingerbread, some homeowners living on the Punta Gorda canal system might be noticing a different kind of scent − sewage.

City officials say the annual smell is not the result of a sewer leak. It occurs as the result of a natural phenomenon loosely referred to as a “water flip” or “turnover.”

“As cooler weather moves into Southwest Florida, the canal water ‘flips’ or ‘turns,’” City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert said. “This means that the bottom — including silt, decomposing plant material and miscellaneous debris — comes to the surface bringing with it a smell of stagnant water and debris while the surface water goes to the bottom.”

Reichert said the city has received a number number of calls reporting the smell over the past few weeks. A similar situation took place in November 2019.

The natural occurrence typically happens in dead-end canals, lasts about two weeks and is often most noticeable on days with little or no wind.

Turnover occurs as a result of density differences between the bottom waters and the surface waters, according to Betty Staugler, Charlotte County Sea Grant and University of Florida extension agent for the area.

“There are several factors that may contribute to density differences in waterbodies but most notably (is) temperature,” Staugler said. “Very long and/or dead-end canals usually do not have adequate water circulation which leads to inadequate flushing and water turnover.”

Staugler said canal water forms temperature layers but those layers do not circulate or exchange much with the main body of water.

Decomposing organic matter along the bottom also depletes the oxygen supply in the water.

“During a turnover, the clarity of water often declines because mixing brings up nutrient rich water from the bottom resulting in a cloudy appearance,” Staugler said. “Sometimes (this can lead to a) distinct smell as decomposing plants, algae and other matter rise to the surface.”


