Elizabeth Catherine Lafleur told her sister she had done something "really stupid."
Her sister asked if she had killed their mother's bird. No, Lafleur said, she set their home on fire, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office report.
Lafleur, 30, is being held at the Charlotte County Jail in connection to the fire on the 2500 block of Grover Ave. in Punta Gorda on Dec. 20. She lived in the home with her mother.
Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived at the home to find the fire had been extinguished by relatives. Lafleur's nephew, who lives next door with his mother, reportedly poured water on the fire to put it out.
Investigators determined the fire started in a laundry basket of clothes doused in lighter fluid, according to a report.
Relatives said Lafleur admitted to setting the fire, although she changed her story and blamed it on someone named Noah. When firetrucks were arriving, she reportedly grabbed her mother's bird and ran into the woods.
Lafleur was located Sunday and arrested on a felony warrant for arson of a dwelling or structure where people are present. She is being held on $20,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.