VENICE — A Punta Gorda woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 75 and caused a collision that killed one man and severely injured a teen has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison
The 2021 crash happened on the stretch of highway between Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice.
State Attorney Ed Brodsky issued a statement late Friday that said Olivia Hernandez, 37, of the 25000 block of Aysen Drive in Punta Gorda, pleaded to one count of DUI manslaughter and to one count of DUI with serious bodily injury.
Circuit Judge Thomas Krug sentenced Hernandez to 14.625 years of incarceration, including a 4-year minimum-mandatory, according to Brosky.
“On December 14, 2021, at 10:40 p.m., the Defendant went out for a night of drinks,” the statement said. “While intoxicated, she drove the wrong way through an exit ramp, and made her way onto I-75.
“She was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, going approximately 90 mph, when she crashed head-on into an unsuspecting vehicle, killing the driver, 21-year-old Richard ‘Bobby’ Sampson, instantly, and severely injuring his 16-year-old passenger, Keniya Walker.”
Hernandez was injured and taken to a hospital, where she consented to a blood draw. Her blood-alcohol content was .133%, four hours after the crash, according to Brodsky. It is illegal to drive in Florida with a blood-alcohol content of .08% or higher.
In court, the teen who survived provided testimony, as did her mother and other family members and friends.
Hernandez read a statement to the victims and their families.
“The events surrounding this entire case are tragic,” said lead prosecutor Assistant State Attorney Joshua Wertheim. “This crash was entirely preventable, as the defendant had multiple opportunities to choose a different course of conduct, and not get behind the wheel while intoxicated.”
“... Today, Keniya, her family, and Bobby’s family got justice and closure they so rightfully deserve.”
