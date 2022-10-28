Olivia Hernandez

Olivia Hernandez

VENICE — A Punta Gorda woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 75 and caused a collision that killed one man and severely injured a teen has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison

The 2021 crash happened on the stretch of highway between Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments