PUNTA GORDA — If Punta Gorda reduced its trash pickup service to one day a week instead of two days, would it save you money as a resident?
It’s not a new question by any means, according to Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews.
“About every two to three years, someone gets (this) idea and (now) with the social media, it takes off and there are many opinions on both sides of the fence about it,” Matthews said.
City staff recently provided rough estimates of what the reduced service might mean to an average customer.
For a single-family residence, annual savings would range from $15 to $19 per year or $1.25 to $1.60 per month, depending on the reconfiguration of the routes, according to the city’s May 8 weekly highlights report.
The last time service reduction was formally discussed by the City Council was in 2012, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Since then, it has only come up during budget input meetings, Reichert said.
What would change?
One crew could be eliminated by moving to once-a-week pickup. This theory is based on using average tonnage picked up in a week’s time from the residential households, according to Matthews.
“Routes would need to be reconfigured to not go over the tonnage that the truck can hold in a day since a full week’s refuse would be picked up from each household in one day,” Matthews said. “The difference in savings would be directly relatable to fuel and maintenance of vehicles due to a possible change in the number of trips to the dump, depending on the reconfiguring of routes.”
Savings in personnel is two employees or one crew. Other savings included in the estimates would be a small amount of money by moving Saturday yard waste pickups to a weekday and the reduction of one packer.
“(The change would) put some of our treasured employees out of work, in addition to it changing the current level of service that our residents have asked us to maintain,” Matthews said. “Also, living in Florida’s summertime heat and humidity would be exacerbated by the smell of trash sitting around for an entire week and the potential for bugs, rodents and other animals would be much greater.”
What’s next?
Reichert said the city’s garbage service will be addressed as part of an upcoming budget discussion at the City Council meeting Tuesday.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at https://bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
