Around 90 wreaths were placed in December at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida on the eastern side of Veterans Park in Punta Gorda. "It was A beautiful act," said retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dick Carr. "I had the honor of laying the wreath with the U.S. Air Force flag." The wreaths were laid by members of Wreaths Across America and the Knights of Columbus, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda.
Members of Wreaths Across America and the Knights of Columbus, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, placed wreaths at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda. "The ones in the middle (of the wall) were dedicated to the U.S. Military Services," said retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dick Carr. "The others were standard wreaths."
PHOTO PROVIDED
PHOTO PROVIDED
Members of Wreaths Across America and the Knights of Columbus, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, placed wreaths at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda.
