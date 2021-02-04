PUNTA GORDA — George Koch was only 16 when he joined the U.S. Merchant Marine.
Little did he know that barely a year of service would send him into the Arctic Ocean en route to the Soviet Union port of Murmansk in 1944, fighting off attacks from Nazi submarines, battleships and planes — all while withstanding the freezing Arctic weather — as part of a convoy to support Russian allies.
"I went into the Merchant Marine with my father’s permission; I had just finished my sophomore year in high school," Koch said. "At the time, when we were assigned (to a ship) we didn’t know exactly what our trip would be."
Koch, 93, of Englewood, also served with the U.S. Navy during World War II. He is being honored Saturday at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda for his heroism during those Arctic convoys.
The American Merchant Marine Veterans organization and the U.S. Navy League Sun Coast Council are presenting Koch with the Medal of Ushakov from the Russian Federation.
The medal is awarded to soldiers and sailors for bravery and courage displayed while defending Russia and the public interests of the Russian Federation in military operations involving a risk to life.
Those experiences have stayed with Koch all these decades later.
"First, we sailed to Glasgow, Scotland, and we had no problem crossing the Atlantic at that point," Koch said. "In Glasgow, we took on some supplies, fuel and food, etc."
"From there, we went and joined another convoy of mostly British ships," he continued. "With that convoy, we went up through the North Sea and into the Arctic Ocean. On the way, you have to go close to Norway and at that time during the war, it was occupied by the Germans."
Koch said the Germans had military bases and ports all over Norway. The mission was to deliver supplies — a freight train engine, a coal car, food and other cargo — to Soviet allies.
By that time in the war, the Germans were losing and efforts to prevent resupply among the allies was a top strategic priority for them.
"When we were attacked, I went up on deck and thought I could help if anything happened to the armed guards (from the Navy assigned to our ships for protection)," Koch said. "I was up on deck and I saw a torpedo go behind our ship by maybe about 50 feet. The captain was zigzagging our ship to be a more elusive target.
"We were lucky enough that we didn’t get any damage or casualties."
Koch said when they got to Murmansk, there wasn't much left of the city.
"It was bombed out completely," he said. "There was hardly anything left of any buildings. The streets were all destroyed − they were just mud and wooden sidewalks built for people to walk on."
Koch was 17 when he returned to the United States after that mission. He joined the Navy in 1945 and was honorably discharged in August 1946.
Saturday's ceremony begins at 11 a.m. in the Military Heritage Museum's Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
When asked about receiving the award, Koch said, "I don’t feel like I’m a hero at all."
"In my estimation, I think of a hero as a soldier that was on the front lines and he was outnumbered four-to-one or whatever," Koch said. "But then I think, 'Well, here we are on a ship out in the Arctic Ocean being attacked by German submarines and planes with very little there to protect us.'
"If we were sunk, we’d be dropped into this cold water out in the Arctic and they say you’d survive about three minutes at the most. I don’t call myself a hero, but it was dangerous."
