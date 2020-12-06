PUNTA GORDA − With another election season over and political signs still scattered about residential lawns, Punta Gorda officials continue to mull over the city’s yard sign issues.
“I think we got really back-doored on this election campaign − and we’re still getting back-doored − because people knew we weren’t enforcing the sign ordinance,” said Mayor Lynne Matthews at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. “There are signs everywhere (and) it doesn’t matter who won or lost the election.
“(We’re still seeing) signs for both presidential candidates, and they are out there in masses. We need to put some rules back in place because we are totally getting abused on the signs.”
The problem began back in January with an abundance of Realtor open house signs being placed in the city’s right-of-way areas such as along city streets, driveway accesses and crosswalks − an action restricted by the city’s current sign ordinance.
In March, the City Council voted to stop enforcing the sign code until a new one could be adopted.
Now, almost a year later, council members have narrowed down some of the aspects that could be included in a new sign code.
PROPOSED YARD SIGN RESTRICTIONS
Signs can be 4 square feet in area per sign.
Signs can only be 3 feet in height.
Residents can only have four signs per parcel (front and back yard) and signs such as security alarm, pest control and “no solicitor” signs, among others, would be excluded.
Signs can’t be placed within 10 feet of the right-of-way areas.
Signs can be placed on fences but can’t be attached to a residential structure such as a door or outside window frame.
Signs can’t obstruct the vision or path of motorists, bicyclists or pedestrians in a way that creates a safety hazard. Any sign found to do so may be removed by the city and, if possible, relocated to a safe location.
No time limits will be placed on how long a yard sign can be displayed.
WHAT MAKES A FLAG?
“A flag means any piece of cloth of individual size, color, and design, hoisted on a pole permanently affixed to the ground or displayed via a pole bracket permanently affixed to a building,” City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun.
No more than two flag poles, brackets or yardarm style flagpole per parcel.
No more than two flags per pole.
No more than four flags on yardarm-style flagpole.
Flag poles can’t exceed 40 feet in height.
Flags shall not be faded, tattered or torn.
WHAT ABOUT CONTENT?
Yard signs and flags are content-neutral; however, flags with language that is deemed “immoral” can been prohibited, according to City Attorney David Levin.
“Our code and the U.S. Supreme Court says we can prohibit it,” Levin said at the Dec. 2 meeting. “The courts do allow for a certain amount of local discretion as to what is appropriate for that community.”
MORE WORK AHEAD
Reichert said there are still many steps ahead before any of the new proposed sign restrictions can be become official.
“City staff has been directed to take (the sign code draft) to the planning commission next as a discussion item,” Reichert said.
“Then (it will go) back to the City Council,” Reichert continued. “After they give final direction, it will be advertised as a public hearing for the planning commission and then go back to City Council for adoption, which takes two readings of the ordinance.”
