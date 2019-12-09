PUNTA GORDA— You can see your favorite book depicted in the new mural being painted on the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library.
To sponsor a mural book, a $500 donation is required. The book must be family-friendly and can be from one of the following accepted genres: children or youth literature, classic novels set in Florida of local history books, or classic literature.
The Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society (PGHMS) is holding a fundraiser to raise a remaining $8,800 needed to create the painting.
“We always try to come up with unique ways for fundraising,” said Kelly Gaylord PGHMS president.
The total cost of the mural is $28,800 and includes the cost of the artist’s fee, equipment rental, supplies, and future maintenance.
“Pages from Our Library’s Past” will be painted on the arched wall of the new library, 401 Shreve St., in Punta Gorda. The mural will face Shreve Street.
The mural will be the fourth mural created by artist Skip Dyrda.
Gaylord said the challenge with this piece was figuring out how to include 111 years of the library’s history in limited space.
Gaylord said Skip was a natural fit for this project, because he likes to pull people into the pieces he creates, and he is good with drawing people.
The mural will be depicted as a two-page scrapbook, and include images and newspaper clippings of the library’s history in the community.
Gaylord added that a group of friends can also come together to make up the $500 donation to sponsor a book.
The mural, which will be 15”x 15” has room for 25 titles. The mural society said work will begin as soon as they have raised all funds. They estimate it will take three to four months to complete.
Donations of all amounts are accepted and can be made online at puntagordamurals.org/donate.
There are also opportunities to sponsor the mural for a $2,000 donation.
An interactive mural map is available online at puntagordamurals.org/interactive-mural-map/
For more information, contact Kelly Gaylord at 941-979-2786 or kgaylord320@gmail.com or visit puntagordamurals.org.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.