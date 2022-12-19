"Do you like dogs?" asked Punta Gorda resident Kathy Penn who, along with husband Ron brought "Bear" to shop with them. "Sure," said Santa, and "Bear" soon sat on his lap and kept licking Santa, portrayed by Briyin Butgereit.
Leela Rodriguez, 4, of Arcadia, visits with Santa on Saturday. Leela kept hugging the stuffed dog that Santa gave her.
PHOTO BY KELLIE DUNSON
Julianna Yorch, 8, attends Meadow Park Elementary School in Port Charlotte. She poses with Santa and her sister, Nicole, 3.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Isles Yacht Club Commodore Rose Askew-Hergenhan posed with Santa Claus on Saturday at a Habitat for Humanity shop in Punta Gorda.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Frank Bytautas of Punta Gorda, said he wouldn't sit on Santa's lap because he didn't want to "break it."
He later bought a crystal dish that he will fill with candy and give to a neighbor.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Rosie Young, of Punta Gorda, visits with Santa Claus on Saturday.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Senior outreach coordinator for Habitat for Humanity Kellie Dunson, left, and Kathy Butgereit, pose with Santa Claus on Saturday.
PUNTA GORDA - When shoppers heard the familiar "ho-ho-ho" on Saturday, some couldn't resist but stop and tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
From the commodore of the Isles Yacht Club to 3-year-old Nicole Yorch and her sister, 8-year-old Julianna, many paused to chat with Santa, portrayed by Briyin Butgereit, who volunteered for two hours at the Habitat for Humanity Punta Gorda resale store.
"Mrs. Claus" — Kathy Butgereit — assisted in greeting shoppers.
When he's not appearing as Santa and other charitable events, Butgereit's main role is running Today Matters Mental Health Ministries at New Life Church in Punta Gorda.
Each child visiting Santa received a stuffed dog.
Briyin Butgereit said Kay's Jewelers gave him 75 of the stuffed animals.
Every year the jewelry chain participates in a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by selling the toys in its stores and donating proceeds to the hospital.
Perhaps having a surplus of stuffed animals this year, the local Kay's Jewelers gave Butgereit its stuffed dogs to give out to local children, he said.
Dog owners Ron and Kathy Penn, of Punta Gorda, asked if their pooch named "Bear" could sit on Santa's lap.
"Why sure," Butgereit said.
Dunson said in conjunction with Santa's visit, the store on Saturday held its biggest sale ever — 60% off all merchandise.
Proceeds from the resale store go toward building homes for those who otherwise would be unable to be home owners.
Dunson said:
• 92 cents of every dollar goes directly into building homes in Charlotte County.
• Each year, some 30 Habitat for Humanity homes are built throughout Charlotte County.
• Out of 1,200 Habitat for Humanities nationwide, the Charlotte County organization is the 15th largest Habitat builder.
• Homeowners receive a 0%, 30-year mortgage.
• They must provide 300 hours of sweat equity which could include construction or office work.
• Most homes are three bedroom, two baths and one car garage.
* Homeowners have a 98% success rate.
• The average payment including homeowners insurance and taxes is $700 to $800 per month.
• The homes don't come with dishwashers or microwaves "so we can save money and build more homes," Dunson said.
• Of the 529 Habitat for Humanity homes in Charlotte County, less than 10 were significantly damaged from Hurricane Ian.
• Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity gets no government funding and none from the international organization. Dunson said donations come from individuals and businesses who give directly to the Charlotte County nonprofit.
Couches, lamps, dishes, Christmas items including trees, bedding, vinyl records, CDs, power tools and more seemed to be flying out the door as shoppers began to make the Habitat store a little less full.
