Zimbabwean sculpture exhibit comes to Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — Family, beauty and everyday life are among the many concepts captured in the Zimbabwean sculptures of ZimSculpt.
ZimSculpt, an exhibition of modern Zimbabwean stone sculptures, opens Friday at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, in Punta Gorda.
The exhibition will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 to April 18, Monday through Sunday.
“A lot of this work is all about family and women and experiencing the beauty of everyday life,” ZimSculpt founder Vivienne Croisette said. “There are a lot of abstract pieces here, too.”
Sculpture styles are unique to the Shona tribe of southern Africa and carved from various types of serpentine and semi-precious stone.
Sculptures can often weigh tons and be as large as 7 feet tall.
More than 100 of the larger sculptures will be displayed throughout the garden — and offered for sale.
A Zimbabwean marketplace will also be open at the gardens during the event where hundreds of carvings, baskets and jewelry is on sale.
Croisette started ZimSculpt 22 years ago, offering exhibition tours in the United Kingdom and later in Canada.
In 2011, they started touring the United States.
“I think a lot of people when they think about an African exhibit, they thought they were coming to look at African masks and very sort of tribal, ethnic work,” she said.
With ZimSculpt, however, Croisette said they feature a variety of abstracts and figurative work — modern art with strong references to the real world.
“Obviously, we have very African-themed pieces as well but not all of them are like that,” she said.
The ZimSculpt organization represents an artist collective of roughly 100 sculptors but, over they years, Croisette has worked with up to around 300 Zimbabwean sculptors at a time.
“A lot of the sculptors that we work with are five generations of sculptors,” she said. “There are 80-year-olds sculpting here and there so their work is more expensive because of their experience and skill.”
She said she also works with 15-year-old apprentices creating small little pieces.
“We want to support the apprentices as they are going to be the next generation of professional sculptors,” she said.
With each tour, Croisette brings two Zimbabwean sculptors to perform sculpting demonstrations for guests.
For this tour, artists Brighton Layson and Passmore Mupindiko will be featured.
Mupindiko has traveled with ZimSculpt for 12 years. He said every artist is different in their work.
“The sculptures are all different shapes,” he said. “Many sculptors usually start with a solid piece of stone and others work with the shape of the stone that is there.”
Croisette said visitors like to see how the sculpting is done.
“It’s one thing to see a whole load of stone sculptures here but you have know idea how they are made, the process that it takes and the patience and work involved,” she said. “Everything is done by hand with hand tools so I bring two artists that work in two completely different styles.
“Passmore does beautiful birds and hummingbirds and Brighton does figures so they both do completely different works.”
ZimSculpt only travels from Africa to North America once a year to showcase preselected garden.
Peace River Gardens President Bill Klossner said they were thrilled the organization picked them this year.
“About this time last year we were made aware of the possibility of contacting them and offered and invited them to consider us,” Klossner said. “Being one of the smallest and youngest botanical gardens ever to host them, we really were excited for them to say yes.”
Gardens Executive Director Tanna Homer said they feel fortunate to highlight the Zimbabwean culture.
“This is something, from a cultural perspective, that is very unique to this area,” Homer said. “When we first started (the gardens) we were designating ourselves as a sanctuary of art and nature ... As we are growing, we’re adding in culture and education.”
Homer said they are expecting upwards of 15,000 visitors and 1,400 students during the months-long exhibition.
“We have the whole student bodies of Sallie Jones and East Elementary that are going to be coming out on field trips so we’re hoping to inspire some creativity in students, as well,” she said.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.com or at the gate.
For more information go to PeaceRiverGardens.org/ZimSculpt, or call 941-621-8299.
