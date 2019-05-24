Memorial Day was first observed in 1868. The celebration memorialized the sacrifices of the Civil War and the proclamation was made by General John A Logan. Following the proclamation, participants decorated graves of more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers. In years since World War I, the day has become a celebration of honor for those who died in all America’s wars, as well as those who are Veterans and current members of the US military. Memorial Day was declared a national holiday in 1971. For some, Memorial Day marks the official start of summer, for others it’s a day off to enjoy a barbecue or go to the beach, but it should also be an important time to remember the sacrifices that bought our freedom. Place flowers or flags on the graves of fallen soldiers, attend a memorial service and take time to thank a Veteran, not just on Memorial Day, but any day of the year.
