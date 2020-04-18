Port Charlotte
Anne Hanlon Dye
Anne Hanlon Dye, 96, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was born on Aug. 17, 1923, the daughter of the late Edwin J. Hanlon and Helen Calhoun Hanlon.
She married the love of her life, John Wilson Dye, Jr. on Feb. 12, 1943. They were longtime residents of South Port Square and recently celebrated their 77th anniversary.
Anne enjoyed volunteer work at Medina, Ohio and Cape Coral, Florida, hospitals. She excelled in her arts and crafts projects. She was a generous, caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her loving husband and four children, John (Jake) Dye (Patricia) of Punta Gorda, Fla., Anne (Bunny) Brinker (Clayton) of Branford, Fla., Hester Bixler (Paul) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and Hope Myers (Steve) of Thonotosassa, Florida; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Frederick Allen Roth
Frederick Allen Roth (Fred), 91, resident of Kings Gate in Port Charlotte, Florida, transitioned on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Bayfront Hospital, Punta Gorda, Florida.
Fred was born on Oct. 27, 1928, to Frederick T. and Christine Goodney, in Boston, Massachusetts. Fred, his sister Evelyn and parents lived in Massachusetts where he spent most of his life until Fred and Renee moved to Florida permanently.
After a brief stint in the Army, he returned to Massachusetts. In 1954, where he met and married Irene (Renee) Hardy, his lifelong Love, who predeceased Fred in 2018.
Fred started his career at Boston Edison as a lineman, working in the field. He was accepted into a Master's program at Northeastern University, graduating with a business management degree. He quickly rose in the ranks of Boston Edison, including an influential lobbyist at the State Capitol, ultimately retiring as a District Manager for Boston Edison. Fred, and wife Rene, moved to Port Charlotte in 2002, landing at Kings Gate residence. His lifelong passion, besides Rene, was golf. Fred could be seen on the local course at least three or four times a week.
Fred is survived by daughter, Maureen, and son-in-law Dennis Nakashima of Hawaii and son, Matthew F. Roth and daughter in law, Lois of California. He leaves behind a sister, Evelyn Griffi;n and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Irene (Renee) Roth.
Due to recent events, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Wounded Warrior Project.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Frederick, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Salvatore Dennis Tramontano
Salvatore Dennis Tramontano, 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Punta Gorda
Bruce Albert Ogden
March 18, 1950-March 28, 2020
Bruce A. Ogden, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born March 18, 1950, in Camden, New Jersey. He lived in Gloucester City, New Jersey, graduating from Gloucester High School in 1969.
He joined the United States Army following graduation, and was a Military Police Officer. He was honorably discharged in 1973 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Following his military service, Bruce had a 37-year career in law enforcement as a police officer, beginning in 1972 at Harrisburg Police Department in Pennsylvania, Millersburg Police Department in Pennsylvania, Bristol Borough Police Department, where he held the rank of Sergeant, and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in Punta Gorda, where he worked Road Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Major Crimes Investigations, Terrorist Task Force, White Collar Crimes and ending his career as a supervisor in Road Patrol. He retired as Sergeant in 2009. He was also a member of the dive team at both Bristol Borough and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. He received many awards and commendations during his career. Following retirement, he and his wife, Donna, worked and lived at Boyd’s Campground in Key West, from 2012-2014.
He was an avid SCUBA diver, holding the rank of Dive Instructor, and taught more than 200 students; he loved camping, hiking, boating, fishing and kayaking.
Bruce was proficient at in-home projects, including electric, plumbing and remodeling; there was nothing he couldn’t fix or figure out, and he was always quick to lend a hand to family and friends when there was a need. He enjoyed gardening as well.
He was a founding member of the Charlotte Harbor Parrothead Club, and a member of the Punta Gorda Elks Club.
Loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, Bruce is predeceased by his parents, Dolores (Kugler) Ogden and father, Robert Ogden, and a sister, Sharon. He is survived by his wife, Donna Ogden; children, Deborah (Scott) Cope, Kathy Fleck, Michael (Marybeth) Makala, Eric Ogden, Dawn (Bruce) Wallace, Jaime Ogden, Mark (Dana) Ogden and Jocelyn (Austin) Rincones; brothers Robert (Janice) Ogden, Regan Ogden, Derk (Nancy) Ogden; and 17 grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He lived a life of love, devotion and service, and will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Englewood
Shirley Joan Poston
Shirley (Lee) Joan Poston Oct. 23, 1924-March 20, 2020
Lee was born in Detroit to Herbert and Joan Rumler. Upon graduating from high school she attended Wayne State University for their nursing program. It was while she was working at a doctor's office that she met her husband, William C. Poston, whom she married Dec. 14, 1946.
Lee was CFO of Machinery Equipment and Exchange before they retired to Rotonda West in 1982. Both Lee and Bill belonged to several golf leagues and numerous bridge groups. They did a lot of traveling and going on cruises until Bill passed away in 2000.
The one thing that Lee enjoyed the most was the life-long friendships with so many wonderful people in Rotonda. Lee moved to Michigan in 2016 to be closer to the grandchildren.
Lee had four children, William Poston (1947-1949) Pamela (Russ) Poe, Fresno, California, Patricia Poston, Rotonda West, William (Barb) Poston, Adrian, Michigan. She has three grandchildren Kristal (Nathan) Saneda Beulah, Michigan, Beth (Nate) Brunk, Adrian, Michigan. Brittany (John) Friar, Long Beach, California; eight great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Linda Rumler, Harrison Twp.,Mich.
Lee is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, and her brother Herbert. There will be a Celebration of Life in Rotonda West with date to be announced at a later time.
Anne Lund Whitefoot
Anne Lund Whitefoot, 51, of Englewood, Florida, and previously of Louisville, Kentucky, died peacefully in her home on Monday, April 6, 2020, of a sudden illness.
Born April 11, 1968, in Louisville, she was the youngest daughter of Eugene and Marlene Elder. Anne attended Middle Road Elementary School, Parkview Middle School, Providence High School, and the University of Kentucky.
Anne was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She delighted in shocking friends with her crazy antics. She was generous and kind and a loving person. Her character proved kindness and compassion was what brought a smile to everyone’s face. Her husband and son loved her deeply. Anne was a lover of animals and couldn’t seem to get enough of them. She especially loved to play with her dachshund, Brando.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Matt Whitefoot; her son, Garrett; and her sister, Carolyn Perez. She is predeceased by her beloved parents.
A celebration of life will be planned for the near future in the Lexington/Louisville area.
She would want everyone to remember her favorite saying: “I love you more than a fat kid loves cake!”
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Anne, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.