William Andrew O’Donnell IV

William Andrew O’Donnell IV of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Brighton, Mich., died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on October 27, 2021. He was 84 years old.

Bill served proudly in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper member 101st Screaming Eagles Airborne Division, A Detroit Diesel retiree and will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

Beloved husband of Carol (née Boes) for 59 years. Dear father of Anne-Marie (Jon) Wiley, Timothy (Maribelle) O’Donnell, William (Antoinette) O’Donnell V, Fred (Penny) O’Donnell, Ryan (Blythe) O’Donnell. Loving grandfather of Steve (Jessica), Timothy, Nathan (Rachel), William VI, Nicholas, Christopher, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Madi, Brynn, Jack, Andy, Maeve. Great-grandfather of Sawyer, Harlow, and Oliver. Brother of MaryEllen (Bob) Gerard, J. Patrick (Judy) O’Donnell, Rosemary (Tim) Marciniak, Edward (Darlene) O’Donnell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Alice O’Donnell, brother Deacon C. Roger O’Donnell and brother in law Robert Gerard.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday November 1, 2021, at Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, Punta Gorda, FL. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday November 2, 2021, 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Punta Gorda.

Burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetary at a future date.

