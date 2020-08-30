Do you know how people say they laughed out loud? But you wonder if they really did?
I can assure you that I laughed out loud when I saw what is the No. 1 story this week. Co-workers actually turned because I laughed so loudly.
This week’s story made me smile because of two reasons, 1) The super simple headline and 2) The fact that just a few days prior, a reporter had asked me the same question that was in the headline.
The headline is, “What’s going on at Dean’s?” Normally, I don’t like questions in headlines. But in this case, it worked.
If you’re not familiar with Dean’s, it’s official name is Dean’s South of the Border, and it’s a restaurant. For a full week, passersby on U.S. 41 northbound through Punta Gorda were shocked to see the eatery with its patio roped off, pavers removed and stacked up, blackboard blank.
So what happened? Well, by golly, I’d be giving away the secret.
To learn what thousand of others already read, just visit: bit.ly/34LKMYi
OK, on with the Top Five, continuing with No. 2:
2 Police: Arcadia hotel clerk sexually assaults 12-year-old
Ugh. I hate these stories but they are important for the public to know about.
Jonathan Suarez, 21, a clerk at the Knights Inn Arcadia, was arrested and accused of forcing himself on a 12-year-old girl. She was by the pool when she got approached by the man, she told police.
These types of stories always get many pageviews because people want to know if they know the man and if any of their kids have come into contact with him.
You can read the story at: bit.ly/31BFwF0
3 Winner-winner: North Port man nets $500K in brand new scratch-off game
Ah, who doesn’t love a story about a winner? OK, maybe we’re a tad bit jealous, too.
A 70-year-old North Port man won a half-million dollars on a $5 scratch-off ticket. That’s right. A $5 ticket. Not too shabby.
To learn what ticket he was playing, you can read the story at: bit.ly/34DIJWh
4 Empty shelves at the gun shop
Holey moley! Not again. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a story in the Top Five five times.
This story was an article that ran in Waterline, our boating and fishing magazine. The article tackles the subject of why gun shops are low on weapons and low on ammunition. There is a lot of discussion on how decisions made years ago are affecting shops today.
If you are one of the tens of thousands (hundreds of thousands?) who have not read this story, you can read it at: bit.ly/31LxYj7
5 Fordham out as Venice hospital CEO
If there is one community that particularly associates itself with its local hospital, it’s Venice.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health has seen its share of ups and downs over the past eight years, with the good news being that the hospital is getting a new building and will be able to move out of an old structure that has caused the hospital so many problems.
But over the past eight years, the hospital has rotated through CEOs. And last week, the hospital announced that Karen Fordham was leaving after two years as the leader.
She turned in her resignation, and hospital officials said they could not go into more detail. Now they are searching for her replacement.
You can read the story about the resignation and some history on the CEO rotation at: bit.ly/3gJ6rmk
