City Council took on several issues of local interest at the Feb. 19 meeting.
City council approved enactment of revised impact fees for public safety, parks and mobility at 100% of the consultant’s recommended level. The fee increase will take effect May 20. Included in the ordinance is a waiver of applicability for affordable housing.
Also at the meeting meeting, the safety conditions at U.S. 41 and Madrid were discussed. Vice Mayor Matthews, the city's representative to the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), will continue to bring the safety issues at Madrid and 41 to the MPO. The Florida Department of Transportation Visioning program will be on the MPO agenda on March 23 and will provide opportunity for comment on the intersection. City Council will also consider lowering the speed limit to 25 mph on Tripoli between Madrid and Monaco, and signage that says no commercial trucks and local deliveries only.
Also at the Council meeting, upon the request of the BSI Undergrounding Committee, City Council approved straw ballot language for affected property owners within BSI to vote on whether or not to proceed with conversion of overhead electric and cable lines to underground, and to create an assessment district to pay for project costs. Ballots will be mailed out in early March and results tabulated mid-April. City Council will consider the results at a future Council meeting thereafter.
The City’s septic-to-sewer transition plan was presented to the Charlotte County Commission this last week. The area referred to as Charlotte Park represents the initial priority for conversion to sewers within the city’s utility service area. Since these properties reside within unincorporated Charlotte County, the city needs approval from the County Commission to create a municipal services benefit unit (MSBU) that will assess affected property owners for their share of project costs. The County Commission voiced approval to work with the city in creation of such an assessment district. Creation of a project timeline is forthcoming.
Finally, I would also like to thank all involved in preserving a bit of history and those that attended the dedication of the plaque next to the display of part of the Consolidated Ice Manufacturing and Fish Co. foundation on the Punta Gorda Pathways. This was a great collaboration between City Council, the Historic Preservation Advisory Board, city staff and residents. Visit this piece of history at the corner of West Virginia Avenue and Berry Street.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager.
