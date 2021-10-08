Recently, city of Punta Gorda consultants, Dover Kohl, were in town to present the first pass of the city’s proposed land development regulations and architectural standards.
These regulations will determine what can be built in Punta Gorda for many years to come.
Despite the fact that many issues such as height and density are hotly contested, and even with timely announcement of the meeting, not many residents showed up to debate the issues. Most of those in attendance were city staff and Council members.
One gentleman voiced his opinion harshly and loudly, as reported in the Sun, but otherwise there were very few comments in the question and answer period that followed. Very few showed up the next day at the Laishley
Community Room where Dover Kohl and City staff were waiting to answer questions and show illustrations of what can be built under the new form based codes.
You can watch the recorded presentation and download the draft at https://www.puntagordamasterplan.com.Looking at this conversation historically, TEAM Punta Gorda expressed the following viewpoint about height restrictions and variances in 2005:
The Citizens Master Plan 2005 identifies a clear preference for buildings of varying heights in order to create an “articulated” skyline in Punta Gorda, i.e., a skyline that varies in height. We consider that each building adds a unique contribution to the community. That contribution can be defined by several factors.
Evaluating a new building strictly by height overlooks other equally significant factors. Proposed buildings must fit the overall scale of the neighborhood surrounding each project.
The Land Development Regulations currently being developed are needed to protect the expectations of residents who want to retain our small town atmosphere. At the same time, LDRs establish a set of construction requirements so developers can achieve an acceptable profit within the limits of those LDRs, i.e., height, width, green-space, proximity to lot lines, etc.
The move to form-based codes means that building proposals are evaluated based on a definition of what we expect to see in that space. Ironically, we are still having the same conversation, 15 years later. This time around, however, architectural guidelines are definitely needed.
The specific illustrations provided in the Dover Kohl presentation were very helpful in understanding what is proposed under the new land development regulations for each neighborhood.
We encourage you to check out the video and weigh in, in a polite and respectful manner. Now is your opportunity.
