Ready to get back to normal?
The overwhelming answer from most of us is ...YES!
Are we ready? Probably not, but we’re getting close, according to most of our leadership, and some experts.
Of course, the questions we’re all wondering ...
When?
What will it look like?
I’m by no means an expert in this area but I’ve been paying very close attention to meetings at the national, state and local levels.
Here are some of my speculations on what we could expect as we transition to normal:
Social distancing is here to stay — for a long time. It may become the new normal if this virus continues to wreak havoc on our world. Especially, if there’s a resurgence in the fall as some are predicting.
Handshaking is over. I can’t see society going back to it. I think we’ve all learned the importance of not touching each other, surfaces and our face. I still haven’t got used to not touching my face.
Events like concerts, sports, theaters, restaurants and anything that has large crowds in close proximity to each other will have to be very limited in some way. I can’t see anyone recommending large crowds gathering until this virus has stopped spreading naturally or by vaccine. In order to maintain proper distancing, venues would have to seat people every other row with spacing between guests.
I’m guessing that gives these venues about one-third capacity. The concern with this change is profitability. Can events, venues and restaurants survive with limited seating capacity?
I think beaches and parks will get back to normal operations without restrictions beyond social distancing and no large gatherings. The beaches may not have closed if spring break wasn’t going on when everything was shutting down. Of course, if people don’t follow CDC guidelines, our counties will be forced to close the beaches again.
The social distancing police will continue to be on the lookout for violators.
Masks will become more common. Probably more fashionable, too.
Many people will not buy toilet paper for a very long time. Not me. I was late to the TP hoarding game.
Our smallest businesses in our communities will probably suffer the most during this crisis. Many may not make it to the opening. Many may not survive the year. We spent decades trying to rebuild our downtowns and shopping areas after large box stores and Amazon decimated small retailers. We cannot let the work we did to rebuild downtowns and communities go to waste.
We cannot let small businesses become victims of COVID-19. Our local leaders and the community need to help our small businesses. We should include all restaurants in this small business group that need more help.
Shopping may be much different, too. Stores will reopen, but they may operate differently. Curbside pickup is already growing, so that should continue. There may be limitations on the number of shoppers based on the square footage of stores.
Technologies for some businesses will have to improve. Some businesses had to quickly adapt to working from home. Some had to move their technologies to the cloud to allow remote workers. Businesses are adapting to the new needs of their customers. People reducing their contact with others will try to do more online from home.
The businesses will have to embrace technologies to meet customer needs. This includes better websites, mobile apps and delivery services. But, this requires a lot of money that our small businesses do not have right now. We need a better plan to help our smallest businesses survive.
Schools present a unique challenge to our state and local leaders. How the heck do we socially distance kids in the classroom, hallways, cafeteria and buses? Space is already an issue at many schools. We’ve all seen the portable classrooms over the years. Some kids may not be able to go back due to vulnerable parents or grandparents at home.
Virtual schooling may help alleviate the classroom sizing, but it may not be enough. The cafeterias might have to adjust to one-third capacity. Kids might have to eat in their classrooms. Schools may function in shifts, but that creates a busing issue. What about sports? There’s just too many issues for schools to address here. Thankfully, they did not reopen this school year.
Our state and counties have a lot of issues to deal with as we work to reopen our communities. The travel and tourism industry is one of the biggest hurdles. Florida relies heavily on tourism revenue and the tax dollars it brings us. Theme parks, hotels, airlines and the cruise industry are a significant challenge. Agriculture is another crucial industry in Florida that is suffering due to closed schools, hotels, theme parks and cruise ships.
In summary, there is no transition to normal. Not at this point.
We have a ways to go, but we’ll get there, everyone.
