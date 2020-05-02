Phase one starts Monday, but the crisis isn’t over yet. This is a baby step, as our governor described it.
Let’s enjoy some of our freedoms like eating out, beaches, parks, shopping and patronizing local businesses. We need to do these things while still maintaining social distancing, hand-washing and wearing masks as needed.
According to our governor’s executive order 20-112, senior citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition (such as chronic lung disease, moderate-to-severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immunocompromised status, cancer, diabetes, severe obesity, renal failure and liver disease) are strongly encouraged to stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
We need to continue to protect the most vulnerable during this crisis.
Many of our businesses are thrilled to get back to work tomorrow. They desperately need to get the cash flowing again. Their employees need to get back to work to pay their bills and feed families.
Since we’re opening at a limited capacity in phase one, some may not be called back to work. To add to that challenge, the season is over.
Some in our communities will not be celebrating after learning they’re not back to work in phase one.
Our governor’s plan is a carefully measured plan that leans toward caution, and rightfully so.
We cannot return to another stay-at-home order with essentials only working. That will absolutely devastate our workforce and our businesses.
All of us need to do our part to make this plan work.
Back to those who may not get the phase one call to get back to work. Even the ones who get the call, capacity is reduced to 25 percent. That’s tough if you live on tips. Many companies have reduced pay of their employees to survive the drastic revenue losses.
Our workforce is still in need. Nothing has changed for them.
Let’s do whatever we can to help everyone in need in our communities. If you haven’t already done so, this is your chance. If you’ve already helped. Thank you!
We have a vast network of nonprofit organizations that serve our communities. The people who work and volunteer for our nonprofits are heroes, too. They provide food, clothing, rent and mortgage assistance, medical care, housing, counseling, protection and so much more.
Sometimes it’s just a shoulder to cry on.
Feeding our communities is our most basic necessity. We need to make sure nobody goes without food during this crisis.
Some food drives had to be cancelled, but our food banks still need help. If you can help, please do. If you stocked up and find yourself not needing it, please consider donating it.
I’m including a list of food pantries for those who can donate non-perishable food. Of course, the list is for anyone in need, too.
