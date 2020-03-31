OUR POSITION: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed an ugly side this past weekend when he had a reporter excluded from his news conference on the coronavirus.
When Florida elected Ron DeSantis governor, we were curious if he would follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Republican governor, Rick Scott.
We were pleased, maybe even thrilled, to see he was no Rick Scott.
We were tempted to give him the moniker of “Environmental Governor” when he took bold steps in his first months on the job to work toward clean water for Floridians. He purged the South Florida Water Management District board of members who were blocking the path to a healthier Lake Okeechobee. He worked to move a plan to restore the Everglades forward. He named someone to take responsibility for oversight of Florida’s waterways.
Later, we toyed with the idea to name him “Education Governor” after he marshaled a nifty pay raise for teachers through the Legislature. And, to make things even sweeter for educators, he cut out some of the pesky testing teachers have complained about since the Jeb Bush era.
DeSantis was earning our trust and admiration.
Then, this past weekend, he took a huge step back.
In a move that can only be described as vindictive, he and his team barred a Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times reporter from his Saturday press conference. Mary Ellen Klas, bureau chief for a combined Tallahassee staff of two of the state’s premier newspapers, was told she could not attend because of “distancing” requirements. This impacts our readers too since the Sun subscribes to Herald/Tribune bureau reports.
In truth, there really were no distancing requirements in the session. The fact is the two newspapers, and others, had complained about the lack of distancing between reporters and staffers in the regular news conferences in light of the coronavirus pandemic and national instructions on safe distancing between people.
The move to keep Klas out of the conference is even more suspect after the two newspapers wrote editorials critical of DeSantis’ handling of the virus outbreak in Florida.
This was a major screw-up by the governor and his staff. It reminds us of the governor’s close ties to President Trump, who has battled with the media even before he was elected.
It’s a slippery slope when a governor, or a president for that matter, begins to use his power to decide who can cover the news and who can’t. That type of discrimination and control of the news is contrary to the First Amendment and a slap in the face to Floridians who want to know the facts about what is going in these scary days.
The Florida Society of News Editors, of which the Sun is a member, responded to the governor’s actions with a letter suggesting future news conferences should be planned for a larger venue — perhaps the Senate chamber for instance. Then “distancing” should not be a problem and no excuse for barring any members of the media.
Right now, all of Florida should be concentrating on how best to stay safe from the coronavirus.
We believe DeSantis has made some good choices in leading the fight against this deadly disease. We’ll even cut him some slack for not ordering the shutdown of the state as some newspapers have urged him to do.
Trying to control the free press is a dangerous path. In our opinion, DeSantis made a major blunder Saturday.
