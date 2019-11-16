Editor:
I want to thank you for the article on page 10 of the Nov. 8 paper entitled “Barber shop serves community,” but would like to say that the article missed an important point.
The owner, Frank, his wife Tricia, and other employee Terese are extremely friendly (in a NYC sorta way), are a caring and outgoing bunch, and the main reason I have been going to their business since I moved here seven years ago. I never leave their barber shop other than completely satisfied, and always entertained by the conversations and observations. These three always greet customers walking through the door with extreme politeness, and make everyone feel like family. The stories one hears cannot help but to make one chuckle.
I regret that your article will make it even harder for customers to get a quick cut, but really, waiting your turn is also good fun.
Rich Dickson
North Port
