The City of Punta Gorda FY2020 Budget Message has been released. The proposed FY 2020 budget message provides information regarding progress of current year strategic plan action items; economic trends on a national, state, regional and local level; budget highlights by fund and department; property tax impact; reserves; and unresolved issues still to be addressed. Previous weekly reports have highlighted pertinent budget action already taken by City Council. Below are some additional items that will aid the community in their evaluation of our proposed service delivery plan:
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser reported that taxable property values increased citywide by 7.1%, which is the seventh straight year of increasing property values, reversing a previous trend of six straight decreases in overall value.
The Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) experienced a 10.1% increase from previous year property values, the fifth straight year of value increases.
Increased value from new construction, annexations and other adjustments in the City is $54.2 million, down from $60.1 million the previous year.
The proposed FY 2020 General Fund Budget, net of ending reserve and an $8.2 million transfer for a line of credit draw for the PGI Canal Maintenance Fund, totals $23.2 million, which is $1.6 million or 7.4% more than the original FY 2019 budget. The cumulative increase in the general fund since FY 2008 is 12.9%, which averages to an approximate 1.1% increase per year.
The proposed millage rate is 3.4337, up from the 3.1969, which was held constant since FY 2014. The City’s portion of a residential tax bill, excluding non-ad valorem assessments, is generally 20% or under. The majority of ad-valorem taxes are for services provided to Charlotte County government and Charlotte County School system.
The 291 funded full time equivalent (f.t.e.) position count for FY 2020 has increased by three from the amended count of FY 2019. The positions added are a dispatcher, a civilian employee development coordinator and community engagement officer in the police department; an EMS training chief in fire department; a change that increases the part-time line & grade inspector in the building division to a full-time engineering technician position that will be funded 50% by the building division to continue to complete that work and 50% from the engineering division; a computer support specialist in the information technology division; and an outreach associate and a research associate in CHNEP funded through grants and contributions. This increase of 7.5 f.t.e. positions was offset by the reduction of 4 temporary f.t.e positions (seawall inspectors and a communications liaison) that were approved for the Hurricane Irma seawall repair project that were budgeted in FY 2019 and not budgeted in FY 2020. The ratio of employees per 100 population is 1.5, down from 1.9 in 2007.
The change in Consumer Price Index (CPI) as reflected in the State “Save Our Homes” Legislation is 1.9%. This means that no matter how high the market value of a homestead property increases, the assessed value can only rise 1.9%.
Property owners will soon receive their TRIM (Truth In Millage Act) notices being sent by the Property Appraiser to all county property owners. City budget public hearings will take place Sep. 4 and 18. The full budget message can be viewed at http://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/home/showdocument?id=9624. Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda City Manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.