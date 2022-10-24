Bibi on the Ball

Bill Klossner, board president of the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, wipes away debris from the "Bibi on the Ball" sculpture.

PUNTA GORDA — Somehow, none of the stained glass or other delicate items in the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens gift shop were damage as Hurricane Ian ravaged other areas of the 30-acre property. 

"It is a miracle that the gift shop was still there after the door blew open," said the Rev. Bill Klossner, board president for the nonprofit that oversees the gardens. "Other areas of the garden weren't spared."

The New York City Slicker

"The New York City Slicker" was among the sculptures not damaged by Hurricane Ian on the grounds at Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens in Punta Gorda.


