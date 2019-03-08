Peace River Sail and Power Squadron receives national award

The Sea Tow Foundation – a New York-based nonprofit organization committed to safe boating practices and marine education – announced it has named the Peace River Sail and Power Squadron of America’s Boating Club – formerly known as United States Power Squadrons – a winner of its Golden Life Jacket Award at the ABC Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida on Feb. 23.
The award annually honors individuals and organizations across the country who make a difference in their local boating communities. This year’s award has been given to the Peace River squadron for its work over the past year building and maintaining close to 20 Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Stations on its hometown Florida waters.
“Members of the Peace River Sail and Power Squadron have shown a true dedication to boating safety throughout the Peace River waters,” said Michael Wesolowski, Sea Tow Foundation director of external affairs when he presented the award. “Their commitment to helping boaters in the community and their dedication to maintaining their local Life Jacket Loaner Stations makes them very deserving of this award.”
The Peace River Sail and Power Squadron operates nearly 20 Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Stations in the Port Charlotte area and has worked closely with the local Sea Tow Charlotte Harbor staff and the Sea Tow Foundation to provide reports and photographs on the use of life jackets around the area.
The Sea Tow Foundation hosts over 500 Life Jacket Loaner Stations across the United States, supplying nearly 50,000 life jackets for boaters to borrow and return, free of charge. In addition, the Foundation hosts the Sober Skipper program – which urges boat captains to stay sober when at the helm – as well as a Beacon Rental Program that provides PLBs and EPIRBs to boaters who may need them.
ABC and the Sea Tow Foundation have a relationship that spans the course of many years and, due to the two organizations’ similar missions and outlook, the duo has partnered on numerous occasions.
“Our organizations have similar values,” Wesolowski said, “which has made our partnership strong and long-lasting. Our goals of promoting boater safety and educating boaters of all backgrounds are what unites us.”
For more information on the Sea Tow Foundation or to apply for a Life Jacket Loaner Station in your area, please visit www.boatingsafety.com.
