Meet Adriana Quinones, Executive Director of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda. The Garden's Board President Bill Klossner says, "Adriana not only brings her experiences in all aspects of operations of a quality botanical garden, she also brings energy and passion...that will enable us to grow into the vision we have for ourselves and our region." After years of quietly growing, and with the help of donors and innumerable volunteers, our community now boasts its own botanical garden on the Peace River. Come hear Ms. Quinones share where our garden came from and hear about future goals for this community treasure. The program begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. For questions or more information, contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.

