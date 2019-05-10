Meet Adriana Quinones, Executive Director of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve Street, Punta Gorda. The Garden's Board President Bill Klossner says, "Adriana not only brings her experiences in all aspects of operations of a quality botanical garden, she also brings energy and passion...that will enable us to grow into the vision we have for ourselves and our region." After years of quietly growing, and with the help of donors and innumerable volunteers, our community now boasts its own botanical garden on the Peace River. Come hear Ms. Quinones share where our garden came from and hear about future goals for this community treasure. The program begins at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. For questions or more information, contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.