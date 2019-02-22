The National Pizza Day debut of Pioneer Pizza founder Michael Barone’s new Trippin’ on Pizza truck was one highlight of the Charlotte Community Foundation’s “Pizza, Painting and Philanthropy” event. The day also featured live painting by Port Charlotte psychedelic artist Brian Joseph and local artwork by Jay Winston auctioned off to benefit the foundation’s many local scholarships and causes, including Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts (VITA). Charlotte Community Foundation, at 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, is Charlotte County’s 501(c)(3) philanthropic center for charitable giving.
