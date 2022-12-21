The hotel

Members of the Punta Gorda Planning Commission on Tuesday listen to the proposal for a 200-bed hotel planned by Fishermen's Village. 

PUNTA GORDA — During a sometimes contentious six-hour meeting, the Punta Gorda Planning Commission approved a multi-million dollar Fishermen's Village expansion project.

It now heads to the Punta Gorda City Council for a final vote.


Fishermen's Village owner Jon Larmore

Fishermen's Village owner Jon Larmore speaks during the Punta Gorda Planning Commission meeting about how Fishermen's Village brought in $47 million in 2022.

