PUNTA GORDA — During a sometimes contentious six-hour meeting, the Punta Gorda Planning Commission approved a multi-million dollar Fishermen's Village expansion project.
It now heads to the Punta Gorda City Council for a final vote.
More than 20 residents asked the commission Tuesday to have Fishermen's Village owner Jon Larmore scale back the proposal.
However, the board voted to recommend allowing a 220-room hotel with retail shops along with parking, workforce housing for Fishermen's Village workers, a 144-unit condo building with two floors and parking, and 70 units of workforce/professional housing with parking.
The Military Heritage Museum was packed Tuesday with 250 residents, many of whom didn't support the plan that will use the majority of the property owned by Larmore. He explained to the commission the improvements he made since he bought Fishermen's Village in 2012.
Members of the planning commission said that was one of the reasons they voted to allow the expansion: because Larmore kept his promise and worked with the city for several years.
Tina Ekblad, with the Stearns Weaver Miller firm representing Fishermen’s Village, showed a nearly 30-page presentation.
After about 45 minutes, she was told her time was up. Audience members were yelling that they'd heard enough.
Several times, Planning Commission Chair Joseph Comeaux hammered the gavel to restore order.
During public comment, many residents said the project is "too big" for Punta Gorda. Residents said they didn't want tall buildings like in Fort Myers and Sarasota.
Shane O'Riley, of Punta Gorda Isles, said the plan will bring drug deals, violence and crime. He questioned the impact of workforce housing in the proposal.
"How do you want to see this city to be developed?" he asked. "I come from San Diego. They were small and then they overdeveloped and I don't like visiting there anymore."
Some against the project asked it be toned down and the city not allow any waivers for the 100-foot-tall proposed hotel. One resident who lives in Sunset Bay said a proposed building she called a "monstrosity" will block her view of Charlotte Harbor and make her road private.
Another woman invited the commission to watch the "excessive traffic" that exists during season or special events at Fishermen's Village or downtown. She said the new proposal, even with city's 1,520 requirement for parking spaces, is "not enough."
A couple of residents were concerned about water quality and having a water taxi take guests from Fishermen's Village, 1200 West Retta Esplanade, to nearby Sunseeker Resort, set to open in 2023. Some were upset a portion of green space will be used to build a pool near the hotel.
Ekblad said the project includes Fishermen's Village funding Harbor Walk, which will provide connectivity to downtown.
Larmore told the board he fell in love with Punta Gorda. He said Fishermen's Village brought in a record-breaking $47 million in revenue this year, up from $23 million in 2021.
Village Brewhouse owner Kurt Brown said while he understands the concern over building heights, the development is necessary.
"This proposal helps us and it grows the village," he said. "It is thoughtful and well planned."
After the vote, many in the audience yelled the board didn't listen to the people. The board explained its role is to listen to evidence and determine if the proposal meets city codes and regulations.
