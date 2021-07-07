PUNTA GORDA — It only took a couple of decades, but the Buckley's Pass project in Punta Gorda is finally coming to a close for boaters, residents and city officials.
The navigational channel opened in April 2020 for boaters, connecting the Punta Gorda Isles canal system to Charlotte Harbor through a shorter, more direct route than the Ponce de Leon Inlet harbor access point.
The project was originally spearheaded by the Punta Gorda Boater’s Alliance and the late Capt. John “Jay” Buckley − namesake for the pass − decades ago.
Now complete, the nautical access channel stretches around 1,446 feet long and 60 feet wide, cutting through the mixed wetland and upland area connecting the city’s canal system to Alligator Creek, which then connects directly to Charlotte Harbor Bay about 1 mile down the creek.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council approved the final year of payments for those residents within the assessment district, which was based on water access units in the area of “benefit.”
"For the majority of the homeowners in the Buckley’s Pass assessment district, they paid the assessment in one total payment up front," Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews told The Daily Sun. "However, for those who chose to pay it in three installments, that option was also available.
"So for fiscal year 2022, the last of the installments will come due."
Despite the time it took, Matthews said local boaters were ecstatic when Buckley’s Pass became a reality in 2020.
"Everyone was happy that it was finally opened for boaters," she said. "It certainly does take a lot less time to get out on the harbor and it has proven to be much more convenient."
"Also, it has helped cut down the amount of fuel being used," Matthews continued, "which has an ecological benefit to the water quality in the harbor.
"And I think we can all agree, that is a good thing."
Going forward, the approved resolution sets the levy for those still paying off their benefit by living in the Buckley’s Pass assessment area.
That assessment is listed at $285.08 per water access unit for those who didn't pay up altogether at the beginning of this three-year process.
That rate is actually a decrease of $114.87 from the previous year "that was determined by the final accounting" presented to the City Council on Aug. 19, 2020, by Punta Gorda Finance Director Kristin Simeone.
The amount of property owners still needing to pay their end of this assessment could not be determined.
A public hearing will still have to be held in September regarding this issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.