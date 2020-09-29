Five suspects were arrested as a result of one search warrant executed by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, alongside SWAT and other units, police say.
- Heather Vernacatola, 52, was arrested on charges of selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
- Gregory Bores, 45, was arrested on charges of selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
- Nicholas Bores, 27, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ryan Szuba, 44, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
- Peggy Ford, 38, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The search warrant was executed on the 15500 block of Lime Drive in Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.