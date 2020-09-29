Five suspects were arrested as a result of one search warrant executed by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, alongside SWAT and other units, police say.

  • Heather Vernacatola, 52, was arrested on charges of selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
  • Gregory Bores, 45, was arrested on charges of selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Nicholas Bores, 27, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Ryan Szuba, 44, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription.
  • Peggy Ford, 38, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was executed on the 15500 block of Lime Drive in Punta Gorda.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

