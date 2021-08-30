The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Melissa Ann Blais, 37, 25100 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: six counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $23,500.

Candice Marie Cummings, 36, 27200 block of Punta Cabella Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards and scheme to defraud obtaining property. Bond: $15,000.

Jason Scott Cummings, 38, 27200 block of Punta Cabella Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards, scheme to defraud obtaining property and grand theft. Bond: $25,000.

Leonard Francis Trout, 56, 15400 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Mitchell Gean McKusick, 36, 25100 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: five counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $16,000.

Sharon Harris, 58, 1300 block of Annette Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $1,000.

Michael Gregory Deck, 41, 23200 block of Maclellan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.


Burchell Eon Williams, 58, 100 block of Salem Avenue N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Eugene Maurice Johnson, 61, of Opa-locka, FL. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle, attaching registration license plate not assigned, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

Antoinette Jane Tyrer, 48, 2800 block of Royal Palm Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license permanently revoked. Bond: $5,000.

Tammy Sosnowski, 53, 700 block of Morningside Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

John Robert Fellnor IV, 30, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to return driver’s license registration when insurance cancelled and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Margaret Ann Starnes, 56, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Alexandria Rae Zoltowski, 25, 2300 block of Mauve Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

