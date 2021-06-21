Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Elizabeth Catherine Lafleur, 30, 2500 block of Grover Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: arson of dwelling where people are present. Bond: $20,000.
James Dylan Smith, 28, 1300 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Richard Ermand Carbone, 47, 3700 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Pamella Newland, 61, 23000 block of Allen Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
Christopher Blake Hill, 39, 1200 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Gilberto Vazquez-Natal, 25, 1200 block of Marlow St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Denise Rae Colvin, 63, 5700 block of Sabal Trace Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,500.
Rian David Miller, 35, 20 block of Jamestown Ave., Englewood. Charges: petty theft (3rd subsequent offense), resisting merchant during retail theft, out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Ashley Michelle Ainsley, 35, 5400 block of Brussels Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Alan Dale Adamson Jr., 38, 4000 block of FountainBleau St., North Port. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Elena Joy Carella, 35, 5400 block of Gainsboro St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Shawn Isaac Jodoin, 43, of New Hampshire. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Deborah Wilber
—Compiled by Deborah Wilber
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.