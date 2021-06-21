Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Elizabeth Catherine Lafleur, 30, 2500 block of Grover Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: arson of dwelling where people are present. Bond: $20,000.

James Dylan Smith, 28, 1300 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Richard Ermand Carbone, 47, 3700 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Pamella Newland, 61, 23000 block of Allen Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.

Christopher Blake Hill, 39, 1200 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Gilberto Vazquez-Natal, 25, 1200 block of Marlow St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Denise Rae Colvin, 63, 5700 block of Sabal Trace Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,500.

Rian David Miller, 35, 20 block of Jamestown Ave., Englewood. Charges: petty theft (3rd subsequent offense), resisting merchant during retail theft, out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.


Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Ashley Michelle Ainsley, 35, 5400 block of Brussels Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Alan Dale Adamson Jr., 38, 4000 block of FountainBleau St., North Port. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Elena Joy Carella, 35, 5400 block of Gainsboro St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Shawn Isaac Jodoin, 43, of New Hampshire. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500. 

— Compiled by Deborah Wilber 

—Compiled by Deborah Wilber

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments