The Charlotte County Sheriffs Office reported the following arrests:
Stacey Lee Gutzler, 31, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault on an officer, firefighter, EMT, etc. Bond: $10,000.
Jeffrey Joe Harris, 63, 800 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Edison A. Kirkland, Jr., 48, 6500 block of Florida St., Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $405.
Antwan Septien Hobley, 38, 500 block of Wood St., Punta Gorda. Charges: loitering and prowling, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, and petty theft. Bond: none.
Santiago Perez Fragoso, 47, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Christopher Nicholas Grimes, 41, 10200 block of Acorn Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, battery by intentional touch or strike and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: none.
Joeleen Marie Doherty, 36, 300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of petty theft. Bond: $500.
Vincent Tirico, 60, 40 block of Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of aggravated battery, damage to property-destroy, interfere or remove firefighter equipment, and false alarm of fires-first offense. Bond: $17,500.
James Joseph Raimer, 32, 13400 block of Markham Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Paul Keith Boettcher, 47, 22200 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.
Domingo Bay, 51, Collingswood Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding, battery by intentional touch or strike and petty theft. Bond: none.
Keith William Jobbers, 46, 3000 block of Catalina Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Kathy Lynn Brown, 61, 4500 block of Meager Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
Roni Diane Broman, 45, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
Ernesto Barrientes, 50, North Fort Myers. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Courtney Nichole Trammell, 30, North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Michael Anthony Noble, 43, of Hawthorne, Florida. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Abel Obid Ramirez Lopez, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.
Reyanh Dizon Phung, 46, of Columbus, Florida. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Luis Martin Martinez Maya, 33, 4600 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Antoine McKinley Blanden, 22, 1500 block of S.E. Highway 31, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed electric weapon or device, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sean Michael Hoffner, 25, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charges: smuggle contraband into a county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: $3,000.
Ryan Christian Johnson, 20, 1000 block of Kant St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of intimidation, send written threat to kill. Bond: $15,000.
Michael Thomas Pais Nieves, 18, 4200 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Juanita Jane Moyer, 46, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: violation of probation.
