The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ira Alexander Kape, 39, 400 block of Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding, simple assault and battery on detention facility staff or juvenile probation officer. $13,500.

Teresa Marie Crawford, 62, 17100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession or display of cancelled or revoked license, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Adam Taylor Bradley, 26, 1200 block of Sheridan Drive N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Jose Anibal Vejar, 51, 1600 block of Hinton St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Johnny Alexander, 46, 900 block of McMahon Ave N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery knowing victim was pregnant. Bond: $25,000.

Kimberly Shaffer, 52, of New York, NY. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $120.

David Allen Rose, 41, homeless of La Belle. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Scott Joseph Lanning, 55, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

William Baxendale, 81, 200 block of N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $1,500.

Scott M. Ligocki, 60, 700 block of Groveland Ave., Venice. Charges: DUI and possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,620.

Jezebel Rose Mapes, 19, of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: trespassing and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Austin Daniel Peterson, 31, 400 block of N. River Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Cory Allen Raymond, 26, 100 block of Emerald Ave., Nokomis. Charges: six counts of violation of probation, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $151,100.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Andria Rose Vlasic, 38, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Amanda Lee Brewer, 26, 100 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Frederick Justin Cunningham, 46, 4500 block of Holly Ave., Nocatee. Charges: failure to appear and probation violation. Bond: none.

Alfonzo Espinoza, 37, 2900 block of S.E. Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking of amphetamine, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, keep public nuisance structure for drug activity, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Lillie Mae Gray, 37, 1300 block of S.W. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Joe Paladin Johns, 45, 9100 block of State Road 64 West, Ona. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Chantoya Danielle Knapp, 26, 2700 block of Suncoast Lakes, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Craig Masters, 37, 9700 block of S.E. Jeans Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of lewd lascivious behavior, molestation of victim less than 1200 years of age by offender over 18 years of age. Bond: $200,000.

Antonio Quintana Rivas, 55, 2600 block of N.E. Burnham Road, Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Bibiano Vazquez Vazquez, 40, 1600 block of Eastling Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

