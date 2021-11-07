The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ira Alexander Kape, 39, 400 block of Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding, simple assault and battery on detention facility staff or juvenile probation officer. $13,500.
Teresa Marie Crawford, 62, 17100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession or display of cancelled or revoked license, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Adam Taylor Bradley, 26, 1200 block of Sheridan Drive N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jose Anibal Vejar, 51, 1600 block of Hinton St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Johnny Alexander, 46, 900 block of McMahon Ave N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery knowing victim was pregnant. Bond: $25,000.
Kimberly Shaffer, 52, of New York, NY. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $120.
David Allen Rose, 41, homeless of La Belle. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Scott Joseph Lanning, 55, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Baxendale, 81, 200 block of N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $1,500.
Scott M. Ligocki, 60, 700 block of Groveland Ave., Venice. Charges: DUI and possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,620.
Jezebel Rose Mapes, 19, of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: trespassing and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Austin Daniel Peterson, 31, 400 block of N. River Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Cory Allen Raymond, 26, 100 block of Emerald Ave., Nokomis. Charges: six counts of violation of probation, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $151,100.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Andria Rose Vlasic, 38, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Lee Brewer, 26, 100 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Frederick Justin Cunningham, 46, 4500 block of Holly Ave., Nocatee. Charges: failure to appear and probation violation. Bond: none.
Alfonzo Espinoza, 37, 2900 block of S.E. Ami Drive, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking of amphetamine, possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, keep public nuisance structure for drug activity, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Lillie Mae Gray, 37, 1300 block of S.W. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joe Paladin Johns, 45, 9100 block of State Road 64 West, Ona. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Chantoya Danielle Knapp, 26, 2700 block of Suncoast Lakes, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Craig Masters, 37, 9700 block of S.E. Jeans Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of lewd lascivious behavior, molestation of victim less than 1200 years of age by offender over 18 years of age. Bond: $200,000.
Antonio Quintana Rivas, 55, 2600 block of N.E. Burnham Road, Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Bibiano Vazquez Vazquez, 40, 1600 block of Eastling Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.