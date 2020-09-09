The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rolando Manuel Sanchez, 22, of Tampa. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $2,500.
Christina Marie Marvin, 42, 2400 block of Wimpole St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,000.
Russell John Immordino, 25, 100 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Carrie Ann McKeon, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
David James McDowell, 61, 2100 block of Wonderwin St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $2,000.
James G. Diotte, 50, 5400 block of Brussels Terrace. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Jonathan Gabriel Suquilanda Vera, 19, of Ocala. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jessica Marie Haller, 29, 2000 block of Smyer Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of introduction of cell phone into state correction institution, trafficking phenethylamines, two counts of criminal attempt to solicit or conspire to a capital felony, transportation of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, two counts of use of two-way communications device to facilitate felony and introduction of a controlled substance into state correction institution. Bond: $47,000.
Reuben Ryan Raysor, 29, of Hyattsville, Md. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, false identification give to law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, possession of blank or forged stolen driver's license or identification card and driving with a suspended license. Bond: $8,500.
Maynor Vdiel Garcia Godinez, 22, of Homestead, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
Rogelio Mora, 20, 14200 block of Chancellor St., Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Mario Yovani Luevano Esparza, 23, 1300 block of Cherry Drive. Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Matthew Andrew Kunstman, 29, 22200 block of Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $2,500.
Angela Meacham, 41, 22000 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into a detention facility and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Monica Maria Musgrove, 50, 5100 block of S. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michelle L. Cullnan, 37, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charges: larceny: guest prop by employee contractor establishment, contempt of court: failure to appear: larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: $1,700.
Robert David Green, 36, 1400 block of E. Manasota Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $120.
James Daniel Parker, 47, 900 block of W. Shannon Court, Venice. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence, damage property: criminal mischief over $200 under $1,000. Bond: $1,500.
Alan Tabakovic, 26, 3900 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David Leroy Kelly, 61, 300 block of N. Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Matthew William Hartwig, 41, 6700 block of Elmwood Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin and Brianna Kwasnik
