The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Victor Anthony Medina, 24, Sarasota. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed, possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and dealing or trafficking stolen property. Bond: $21,000.

Erica Dianne Fiscella, 36, 32600 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Kelly Dawn Bess, 39, 5400 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Kristina Marie Hains, 36, 25400 block of Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $11,500.

Joseph James Lindstrand, 22, 2200 block of Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: none.

Coby Eugene Griffin, 47, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

John Spencer Howell, 24, 900 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling, resist officer with violence. Bond: $9,000.

Wayne Michael Patton, 51, 700 block of Spring Lake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, fourth or subsequent offense, driving while license is suspended-third subsequent violation, refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $3,500.

Ian Matthew Rochek, 35, 1900 block of Faun Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation (original charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana over 20 grams). Bond: none.

Jenna Sue Spitler, 30, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance/possession of narcotic equipment). Bond: $25,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher Javar Alexander, 34, 3600 block of Danbury Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

David Wayne Nelson Jr., 31, 2500 block of Alesio Ave., North Port. Charges: four counts of fraud: obtain merchant money with false receipt. Bond: $2,000.

