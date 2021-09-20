Police lights

PUNTA GORDA — A Port Charlotte man was struck and killed Monday by a vehicle while crossing the street at East Olympia Avenue and Cooper Street in Punta Gorda.

Mark Harvey, 64, was taken to the emergency room at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, where he died to his injuries, according to a statement from the Punta Gorda Police Department.

"This is an ongoing investigation," PGPD Lt. Dylan Renz said.

He said PGPD does know which vehicle struck Harvey shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, but it was not a hit-and-run crash.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments