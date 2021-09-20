featured Port Charlotte man killed in crash By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUNTA GORDA — A Port Charlotte man was struck and killed Monday by a vehicle while crossing the street at East Olympia Avenue and Cooper Street in Punta Gorda.Mark Harvey, 64, was taken to the emergency room at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, where he died to his injuries, according to a statement from the Punta Gorda Police Department."This is an ongoing investigation," PGPD Lt. Dylan Renz said.He said PGPD does know which vehicle struck Harvey shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, but it was not a hit-and-run crash. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now PG residents surprised by property tax increase Longtime attorney, judge Kenton Haymans dies Man gets 10 years for attempted Punta Gorda drug deal 'Big John' Lloyd to slow down decades-old BBQ business Family blames social media for 14-year-old's death Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now PG residents surprised by property tax increase Longtime attorney, judge Kenton Haymans dies Man gets 10 years for attempted Punta Gorda drug deal 'Big John' Lloyd to slow down decades-old BBQ business Family blames social media for 14-year-old's death Calendar
