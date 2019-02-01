On Saturday, Jan. 19, the 2019 Charlotte County Pride Fest was held at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. There were various vendors, as well as music and entertainment for those who attended. Charlotte County Pride’s mission is to uplift and inspire the community to come together in unity as a family, encouraging equality and diversity.
Pride Fest 2019: Encouraging the community to embrace equality and diversity
- by SUE PAQUIN Photojournalist
