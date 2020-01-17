PUNTA GORDA — It’s time to get your rainbow flags and let them fly.
The first annual Peace River Pride event is today from noon to 5 p.m. at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court in Punta Gorda.
Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, history and culture, the event will have numerous drag performances from local artists, music entertainment, vendors, food trucks, games, beer, wine and more.
The event is free to attend, and is family friendly with even a dedicated youth area.
This is the first year ARAY, or All Rainbow and Allied Youth, has hosted the event.
ARAY is a Charlotte County nonprofit that provides direct services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and plus youth in need. Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting LGBTQ+ youth, the community and awareness in Charlotte County.
For the past seven years, Charlotte County Pride hosted the event, collaborating with ARAY last year and having around 3,000 people. However, Charlotte County Pride disbanded as an organization recently, so ARAY is now hosting the event.
“People are so free to be themselves here and not be fearful,” said Charlotte County Pride president Carrie Mallia-James at last year’s event. “(Our community is) not a threat, we want to love who we love, just like everyone else.”
ARAY will be collecting dry goods and hygiene donations for the Charlotte HIV and AIDS People Support, or CHAPS, food pantry and hygiene closet. Products will be collected at the gate.
“Charlotte County is my home, but it’s so hard to have a home where you and so many other young people struggle to be accepted,” Hal Trejo, the president of ARAY, told the Sun.
Trejo uses they/them pronouns because they are non-binary. This means Trejo does not identify exclusively as male or female.
Growing up, Trejo knew teenagers who were Baker Acted for being gay, and another kicked out of his house because he was gay.
“There was no number to call, no place to go, and no one to lend a hand locally,” Trejo said. “It was very isolating.”
“Now that I’m part of ARAY, I’m working to make sure that LGBTQ+ kids no longer have to face the isolation and discrimination I and so many others experienced growing up,” Trejo continued. “We want youth to know that they’re never alone, and that we have their back no matter where they are in their journey.”
To learn more about ARAY, call 941-777-5052 or visit www.AllRainbowAndAlliedYouth.org.
