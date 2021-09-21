Publix comes to Babcock Ranch on Thursday

BABCOCK RANCH - Babcock Ranch residents have their own Publix beginning Thursday when the supermarket chain will open its new store.
Kitson & Partners, developer of Babcock Ranch, announced the opening of the newly constructed Publix at the Crescent B Commons shopping center.
Publix will occupy 48,387 square feet and offer a drive-through pharmacy, a lighted mezzanine for dining, and a liquor store.
The supermarket will be the first business serving customers in the new 83,487-square-foot Crescent B Commons shopping center, but more will follow, according to the developer.
Several other retailers, including restaurants, hair and beauty salons, financial services, a coffee shop, and health care providers will gradually begin to open throughout the remainder of 2021.
A few of the businesses already lined up are Pi Local Pizza, The Vet at Babcock, M’xuma Tacos, Burger Fi, U. Yee Sushi, Stellar Vision, Encore Nails, Postal Pack & Ship, and Royal Paw Grooming and Day Care.
Additional outparcel tenants will join Crescent B Commons in the spring of 2022.
The nearest Publix prior to the new one, was at The Shops at Verandah in Lee County, a distance of roughly 13 miles from Babcock Ranch.
To provide access to the Crescent B Commons shopping center, a new entrance to Babcock Ranch has been established through the Cypress Parkway extension.
The new four-lane road is now complete and features a bridge entry and enhanced landscaping.
East of the new bridge, additional north-south connectivity within Babcock Ranch is provided by a newly opened section of Curry Preserve Drive.
Also, a new traffic signal at Babcock Ranch Road and State Road 31 has also been installed.
There will be future improvements to the Cypress Parkway extension including roundabouts featuring themed elements such as a windmill and a functional school bell tower.
“After much anticipation, we are excited to see the Publix-anchored Crescent B Commons shopping center open to our residents,” said Tom Hoban, president and CIO of Kitson & Partners.
“The new plaza will align with the Babcock Ranch vision and distinctive style, with outdoor areas offering opportunities for shoppers to sit and enjoy the natural beauty of our area," Hoban said. "We are excited to offer area residents the quality and convenience of a nearby Publix, along with additional services and shopping just steps from their front door.”
