Punta Gorda Chamber recent ribbon-cuttings 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Below: Punta Gorda Chamber’s ribbon-cutting for Becky’s Garden Shoppe, 6450 Elliott St., Punta Gorda At right: Punta Gorda Chamber’s ribbon-cutting for CAM Realty, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda PHOTOS PROVIDED Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Currently Open Website MCR Health Service 579 South Indiana Avenue, Englewood, FL 34223 941-460-1341 Website Englewood Glass & Mirror Inc 358 W Dearborn St, Englewood, FL 34223 941-475-1101 Website Skin Sanctuary 1801 Shreve St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-875-3096 Website Englewood Community Hospital 700 Medical Boulevard , Englewood, FL 34223 941-475-6571 Website Marine Contracting Group 8260 Pascal Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-0221 Website A & R Quality Homes Inc 941-626-0315 Pottery Express & Bamboo Farm 25370 Zemel Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 941-505-8400 Website Discount Rock & Kustomized Kurbing 19887 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-623-6192 Website HD Housecleaning Service 941-769-4455 Shutters, Blinds & Designs 3385 S Access Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-474-9075 Website Heron Creek LTD 3401 S Sumter Blvd, North Port, FL 34287 941-429-3285 Website Unity Medical 4200 Tamiami Trail Suite D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-236-1840 Website Kleen All Boats 17352 Ohara Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-764-7928 Website Country Hound Cafe Palm Plaza, 1951 S McCall Rd # 530, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-7767 Website Illusions Salon 156 Booth St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-5777 Website Larry Taylor Funeral And Cremation Services 1515 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-833-0600 Website Blind Spot 1312 Market circle , Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-743-2646 Website Gulf Coast Urology 511 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 941-625-1550 Website Home Solution Lenders Inc 1445 E Main Street, Bartow, FL 33830 863-607-4663 Website Find a local business Latest News A camp for boys to heal Local celebration of National Beaujolais Nouveau Day It all started with an Oreo flavored candy cane Perennial Film Festival returns to downtown Punta Gorda in March Punta Gorda Chamber recent ribbon-cuttings Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.