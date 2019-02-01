Punta Gorda Chamber recent ribbon-cuttings 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Charlotte County and Punta Gorda Chambers held a joint ribbon-cutting to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda. New business in town, A Message in a Bottle – Weddings and Vows, is located above Copperfish Books at 103 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. PHOTOS PROVIDED Ribbon-cutting at Arthur Rutenberg’s latest model home, located at 601 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website The Dockside Grill 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-6770 Website Dr. Louis D. Rosenfield M.D 2300 Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-0258 Website Blackford's Total Lawn 941-302-2244 Lemon Bay Glass 2840 Ave Of The Americas, Englewood, FL 34224 941-475-1281 Website Harper's 1026 Red Bay Terrace NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-629-3490 Website Ear-Tronics Hearing Health Care Centers 3095 S Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-627-0464 Website Landy's On The Water 1400 Aqua View Ln, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-4292 Website Englewood Glass & Mirror Inc 358 W Dearborn St, Englewood, FL 34223 941-475-1101 Website Punta Gorda Farmers Market Taylor St at W Olympia Ave , Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-391-4856 Website Dr. Alvaro R. Bada M.D. 18308 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-255-0069 Website MCR Health Service 579 South Indiana Avenue, Englewood, FL 34223 941-460-1341 Website Advanced Hearing Solutions 655 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-8393 Website Illusions Salon 156 Booth St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-5777 Website Harbor Audiology 100 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-0400 Website Travel Leaders Leisure Group 12530 World Plaza Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33907 239-274-9999 Website Englewood Community Funeral Home 3070 South McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-475-9800 Website Adorable Dogs 28540 Bermont Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 941-637-9888 North Port Dental 14884 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-8289 Website Millennium Physician Group 315 E Olympia Ave # 112, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-347-4592 Website Find a local business CBB Scoreboard NASCAR Standings Latest News Bringing New Color to the Punta Gorda History Park’s Secret Garden Wine Walk Pride Fest 2019: Encouraging the community to embrace equality and diversity Isles Yacht Club celebrates annual Change of Watch Macaroni and cheese and all things comfort Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
