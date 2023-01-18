PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council members repealed an ordinance making it a misdemeanor to carry a concealed weapon Wednesday.
After someone raised concern about the law possibly being illegal, City Council members ordered a review, learning the ordinance dated back to the 1970s and was later amended in the late 1980s.
However, it didn't reflect current Florida statutes regarding the regulation of weapons.
The Punta Gorda ordinance stated: "Whoever in the city carries a concealed weapon or electric weapon on or about their person is guilty of a misdemeanor."
The ordinance further stated that someone could be charged if they “exhibit the (weapon) in a rude, careless, angry, or threatening manner, not in necessary self defense."
Resident Lewis LaBarbera recently told the City Council the ordinance was unconstitutional and could get the city sued if police enforced it.
David Levin, attorney for the city, said he was unaware of the old ordinance so he researched it and found it didn't reflect the current state statute that allows a person to carry a concealed weapon with a permit.
He told City Council members that section of the city code, along with the part about "improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms," should be repealed.
"The truth of the matter is, this ordinance has never been brought to my attention," Levin said. "On the advice of the police chief, it should be repealed. The police enforce the law by way of the state statute."
City Council member Bill Dryburgh asked if repealing the ordinance meant the city wouldn't be sued now. Some in the audience laughed.
"There is no need for this ordinance because there is a state law regulating weapons so we would be consistent with state law," Levin said.
Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart said repealing the city ordinance didn't mean the council was taking away any policing powers.
"The state statute provides the same provisions, so we don't have a need for this ordinance," Levin said. "This ordinance was used back in the days when cities used to have their own municipal courts and had their own ordinances that were heard by a municipal judge."
After the meeting, Levin told TheDaily Sun there are some old ordinances on the books.
"I don't have time to review them all," he said. "Some, like the one that was just repealed, weren't enforced."
Levin said he wasn't previously aware of the city ordinance that reads: "Intoxicating beverages or liquors may not be sold to any person who is known to be a habitual drunkard or who has been convicted by any court for non-support of wife or other dependents."
"There's also one that limits the number of elephants you can have in a carnival in Punta Gorda," Levin said. "I can't worry about all of them."
