Greg Murray

Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray address the council at the recent meeting where he was voted a 4% raise. 

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PUNTA GORDA — After receiving a near-perfect score on his performance evaluation, City Manager Greg Murray received a $6,400 raise.

Punta Gorda City Council members voted Wednesday to give Murray, who makes $160,534, a 4% merit-based raise. They also evaluated the City Clerk Karen Smith and voted to give her a 4% raise. She currently makes $98,113.60.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

