PUNTA GORDA — After receiving a near-perfect score on his performance evaluation, City Manager Greg Murray received a $6,400 raise.
Punta Gorda City Council members voted Wednesday to give Murray, who makes $160,534, a 4% merit-based raise. They also evaluated the City Clerk Karen Smith and voted to give her a 4% raise. She currently makes $98,113.60.
Murray replaced 15-year city manager Howard Kunik in 2020. He was evaluated on seven leadership areas.
In a five-page response, Murray listed numerous accomplishments by himself and his staff in serving the city's 19,810 population. These included an updated plan for all major infrastructure in the city, completing a wage study and the first draft of updates to the city's comprehensive plan, finishing the annual street resurfacing and the Ponce de Leon Park seawall repairs, partnering with Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society on the Captivating Charlotte County and the Boating in Paradise Murals.
He wrote the city department/divisions were limited to 3% increases in operating expenditures even though there have been significant overall increases in costs of materials, supplies, fuel, electric, and contracted services in the past year.
He wrote the city also partnered with TEAM Punta Gorda and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce for downtown beautification efforts like "Punta Gorda in Bloom" and extended construction start time for the land lease with Peace River Wildlife Center to relocate administrative, gallery and viewing areas on city-owned land on West Henry.
He added, the city partnered with Punta Gorda Housing Authority for financing of $340,000 for the Verandas III $19.2 million affordable housing project. The city installed new marketing display at Punta Gorda Airport.
There was only one improvement offered in Murray's review by City Council member Mark Kuharski. He wrote, "Greg strives to communicate thoroughly, but I believe the message sometimes gets lost in the volume of information. A concise approach may be more effective. And as many points of communication as we have to residents, I'm amazed how often people don't receive the message. I would suggest a thorough review of city communications with an eye toward streamlining and focusing."
Kuharski wrote he knows of "no instance" where Murray didn't exercise sound judgment.
"The recovery after Ian is an example of taking command and delegating effectively," he wrote.
Mayor Lynne Matthews wrote Murray, 61, was one of the "most selfless human beings" she's ever met.
"And he never gets frazzled, no matter the level of stress!"
Council member Melissa Lockhart wrote is always available to the staff, council and the public. Member Jaha Cummings wrote Murray is doing a "tremendous job."
Vice Mayor Debby Carey wrote in Murray's evaluation, "as a former teacher, I never gave straight A's. But I honestly cannot find anything Greg needs to improve upon. He answers my questions in a timely manner, he provides background information on any subject you need, and he finds time to be out and about in the community to see what is going on … We are fortunate to have that team working with us for the betterment of the city of Punta Gorda."
Smith, 64, received an overall score of 34.56 out of a 40 by the council. She received a raise totalaling $3,924.
Carey wrote the evaluation system for the clerk is "lacking" in seeing what the Clerk's office has done in the past year.
"I decided not to fight the system," Carey wrote, adding she wished Smith was "a little more receptive to Council requested changes."
"I think she has done a fabulous job with the (temporary) move, the tax record changes and helping us keep our calendars clean," Carey wrote.
Matthews echoed some of the same thoughts.
"It is my personal feeling that the Clerk’s office should be overseen by the City Manager’s office," she wrote. "I think it would make for a much more cohesive City government. Having autonomous departments sometimes feels like we are running two different cities. While I have a lot of respect for what they do, I feel this needs to be done at some point in the future."
Lockhart said she doesn't interact with Smith on a regular basis, however they have always been available to communicate.
Kuharski wrote Smith "consistently demonstrates performance that often surpasses reasonable expectations and demonstrates no appreciable performance deficiencies."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.