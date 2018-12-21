The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) recognized Florida Skin Center as a top volunteer skin cancer screener, having placed second on a regional and national level.
Founder Anais Aurora Badia, M.D., D.O., and her team provided 1,316 free skin checks in one year across four Southwest Florida locations, which became part of the ASDS’ Choose Skin Health program. It also contributed to more than 5,500 screenings provided by ASDS members nationwide, as well as lesion discoveries on 78 percent of ASDS members’ patients across the U.S. Choose Skin Health is a year-round partnership with Neutrogena that prompts the public to defer to ASDS-member dermatologists for free skin cancer screenings and to practice sun safety.
As an adult/pediatric dermatological facility helping to fulfill the mission of the largest specialty organization representing dermatologic surgeons, Florida Skin Center will be featured in an ASDS promotional article and social media post being developed for the 2018-19 program. It also has an online listing that allows all visitors to identify Florida Skin Center as a free screening center.
Florida Skin Center’s free skin checks are part of an ongoing campaign called “Get Your Skin in the Game and Check It!” Dermatological providers conduct head-to-toe skin examinations under a dermascope on anyone with an appointment, regardless of insurance. As a result, those without insurance save up to $91, and those with insurance save $15 to $65 in copays. Following each exam, patients, referred to as guests, are introduced to the best skin regimen based on their individual needs. Florida Skin Center also provides free skin checks on select days of the year by location.
'Ours is a regional dermatology practice that placed on a national level, following closely behind other practices with many more offices. This suggests that guests trust us to help them, and that alone is an honor that cannot be ranked," Dr. Badia said. “We cannot wait to do all this again and more in the New Year. One thing is for sure — we will always be there to keep Southwest Florida healthy.”
Currently, Florida Skin Center is pinpointing ways to further interact with their clientele on a personal level, always leading back to the importance of skin education and cancer prevention. For more information, call 239-231-1465. Online at FloridaSkinCenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.