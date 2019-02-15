The Punta Gorda Garden Club, a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. and the National Garden Clubs, Inc. Deep South Region, is very pleased to announce that the Club’s 2018 Holly Days Home Tour was a record breaking success. As a result of this fund raising effort and the generous support of the local community and many visitors, the club is able to offer up to six PGGC Higher Education Scholarships of $2,000 each.
Application forms are available in the Guidance Offices at Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida South Western Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida South Western State College, or at the Club’s website, www.pggc.org (Scholarship page.) Applicants must be graduating high school seniors, current colleges students or graduate students.. Previous winners of a Garden Club Scholarship may also apply for continuing awards. Home schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible. A written essay and three letters of recommendation must be included with the application. Requirements include a B or higher grade average, proof of financial need, and a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, floriculture, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields.
Deadline for submission is April 1, 2019. For additional application information, please contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Anne Simpson at 941-639-4333.
The next Holly Days Home Tour will take place on Dec. 6 and 7, 2019 in the Punta Gorda Historic District. Proceeds of the Home Tour are used to fund the scholarships, continuing care of four public gardens, and other local and statewide organizations which support beautification, conservation and education projects. In the past five years the club has given over $100,000 in scholarships and donations. Please visit the Punta Gorda Garden Club’s website www.pggc.org for more information about the club and its activities.
