Did you know that Punta Gorda is 1 of 18 Florida cities selected as top retirement destinations in the sixth edition of “America’s 100 Best Places to Retire” and ranked as one of the U.S. “Best Small Towns?” And Punta Gorda has been noted by Realtor.com to be America’s fastest-growing retirement hot spot. Walkable, tourist-friendly and senior-friendly were among the ranking criteria. I think they should have included all the activities and events available throughout our community. This weekend brings the 10th anniversary of Funk Fest and the annual invasion of the “mummies.” If you do not know what I mean you need to get downtown Saturday night for the main stage performance of “Here Come the Mummies.” If 10:15 p.m. is too late for you, I suggest you take a nap because they are not to be missed. And if you have not purchased your tickets for the 14th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival 2019 that takes place next Saturday, Feb. 23, then go to puntagordachamber.com and get your tickets today. This Punta Gorda Chamber’s signature event will take place at Laishley Park with Gerald Albright, Sax Pack and Matt Marshak and another event that is not to be missed. So no matter what your plans are this weekend in Punta Gorgeous, enjoy every minute.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
CBB Scoreboard
NASCAR Standings
Latest News
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.